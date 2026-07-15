Former band teacher at Miami charter school accused of having sexual relationship with teen student

A former band teacher at a Miami-Dade charter school has been arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Heihachiro Nakashima was arrested on Tuesday and charged with engaging in lewd or lascivious activity with a student stemming from the investigation.

Heihachiro Nakashima Miami-Dade Corrections

Investigators said the sexual relationship began back in March 2026, and continued until June 2026 when the relationship was discovered.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-(TIPS)