Miami-Dade Animal Services warns against rushing to judgment after viral dog neglect posts

The Director of Miami-Dade Animal Services is warning the public against rushing to judgment on social media after a dog was surrendered following viral posts claiming neglect.

Director Annette Jose said in an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami that an investigation revealed no signs of abuse or malnourishment. The owner agreed to surrender the light-brown Pit Bull after social media posts displayed her home address, prompting strangers to visit the property and flooding police and animal services with calls.

Activist Cata Balzano defended sharing the footage, telling CBS News Miami she followed protocol by calling 911 and 311 after seeing the caged animal. "I would absolutely do it over and over again," Balzano said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies first responded to the home on Sunday after reports that the dog lacked food and water. On Monday, CBS News Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the residence after the dog bit the owner, and the animal was subsequently taken to a shelter.

Animal Services cited the owner for lacking up-to-date vaccinations and license tags, but confirmed the dog had proper shelter, access to water, and sufficient space in its crate.

"When the stories are shared on social media, they take on a life of their own, and people start making opinions and rushing to judgment without having the full facts," Jose said. She warned that such viral posts put both animals and the community in danger by bypassing proper channels.

Officials urge residents to report concerns directly to Miami-Dade Animal Services through their website or by calling 311. Jose added that the shelter currently houses over 600 dogs despite a capacity of 350, necessitating co-housing.