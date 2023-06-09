Miami-Dade Animal Services shelter at capacity, need people to adopt furry friends

MIAMI - There's no more room at the inn, or in this case the shelter

Miami-Dade Animal Services said they are currently caring for more than 650 animals, putting them at capacity. To that end, they are no longer accepting pets that people surrender.

While the agency is trying its best to find homes for these furry friends, they're asking pet owners who want to surrender their animals to consider other options like finding neighbors or friends who could care for them.

Right now, however, they more than ever need people to adopt a four legged friend.

"Help these pets that are here within our care, they need to find loving homes. We would really like the public to come in and adopt and if they can't come in to do an adoption, at least foster so we can create space to help those animals in need," said Miami-Dade Animal Service's information manager Gabriella Dominguez.

The shelter is currently waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats over four months old, dogs must be over 35 pounds. The usual adoption fee for dogs is $65 and for cats, it's $35.

The only fee being charged is $30 for a dog license which is required for all dogs in Miami-Dade County over four months of age.

While a license for a cat is not required, they must be vaccinated against rabies per county regulation. The shelter said it is best to microchip them since tags become worn and illegible and most cats are clever enough to take off their collar. Those who want a tag, however, can purchase one for $5.