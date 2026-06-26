Crash on I-95 in Miami causes major delays for Friday morning commute

The Friday morning commute got off to a tough start for drivers in Miami after a crash closed several southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The crash was reported near Northwest 79th Street, and delays have been reported stretching as far as Northwest 119th Street.

Road Rangers and tow trucks are at the scene working to remove the crash from the roadway, but it's unknown how long that will take.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

No other information was released.