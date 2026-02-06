Coral Gables warns residents about coyote sightings near homes, shares safety tips as city monitors situation

The City of Coral Gables is urging residents to stay alert after coyote sightings in multiple neighborhoods, issuing a public warning with safety tips and contacting professional wildlife trappers as the situation is monitored, CBS News Miami has learned exclusively.

The city has posted the alert on its website with tips for residents and a warning about what they can do if they see a coyote in their neighborhood. A spokeswoman said they are doing this to raise public awareness and to urge people to take precautions as the city monitors the situation.

The spokeswoman said the city is taking steps to keep people informed and has reached out to multiple professional wildlife trappers to "explore options."

People with concerns about coyotes are urged to call FWC, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, at (561) 625-5122.

Homeowner Rita Daly told CBS News Miami that she contacted the Coral Gables mayor, a city commissioner and police about the issue this week after she saw three photos posted on the Nextdoor app showing coyotes in three different locations near her home last weekend.

Coral Gables residents report coyote sightings near homes

Daly showed CBS News Miami the photos of coyotes near homes at Supera Avenue and Alhambra Circle, Panama Avenue and Granada Boulevard, and behind a home on Biltmore Drive between Orduna Drive and Riviera Drive.

"I have never encountered a situation like this before. I have lived in Coral Gables my whole life," Daly said.

"I am very concerned that they are very close to our neighborhood. I have a dog. I have a son with a small dog and he also visits. I can't even let them in to the back yard," she added.

The city's alert says that feeding coyotes is illegal.

What to do if you see a coyote in your neighborhood

Remove outdoor pet food

Keep pets in an enclosed area and dogs on a short leash

Install motion-activated sprinklers or alarms to scare coyotes

The alert also says that if you see a coyote, you should make loud noises and act aggressively.

Zoo Miami's Ron Magill explains how to stay safe around coyotes

Ron Magill of Zoo Miami told CBS News Miami that people have to be careful.

"I think there are more coyotes because I think they are becoming a little more bold. They are not too frightened of people. They have adapted to people being around. You have to keep in mind that 600 coyotes live in the middle of Chicago. This is a very adaptable animal," Magill said.

"Coyotes are normally not going to have anything to do with you. They are going to run away but that being said, if you have small dogs or cats and small pets and release them, that is a problem. They will go after cats and dogs not to eat them but to remove the competition because they look at animals as competition for their food and they will kill them," he explained.

Magill also said: "People should never get next to a coyote and at the same time, if you see a coyote, never turn and run. If you see a coyote out your hands up and look as large as possible and slowly back away. The coyote is going to run away. If you turn and run, the coyote will go after you."