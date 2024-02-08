Watch CBS News
Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo served with summons during commission meeting

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo was served with a summons during a commission meeting on Thursday morning.

It happened during the public comment period for all items, as a process server approached the mic and said, "Joe Carollo, I have a summons of complaint for you to have you removed from office."

The man said he would leave it at the podium and he did, before being told to step away. 

Last Friday afternoon, officials from the United States Marshals Service came to Carollo's Coconut Grove home to put up a notice of levy on his front door, stating that they were coming for it to pay off his $63.5 million debt to two Little Havana businessmen

Later that evening, Carollo told reporters that he was not leaving.  

First published on February 8, 2024 / 3:42 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

