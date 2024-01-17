Two Miami businessmen want city to oust Commissioner Joe Carollo

MIAMI - Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's job is once again on the line.

Businessmen William Fuller and Martin Pinilla, the operators of a string of businesses along the Little Havana business corridor that includes the iconic Ball & Chain nightclub, have filed paperwork requesting that the City of Miami remove him from office.

Last June, a jury found him liable for violating the First Amendment rights of Fuller and Pinilla.

Carolla was accused of orchestrating a vendetta against them because they supported a rival candidate for political office.

Jurors in the civil trial ordered Carollo to pay $63.5 million in total to the men as a result of the verdict.



In filing their request, the businessmen cited Miami's "Citizens' Bill of Rights" which says the city "shall not interfere with the rights... of freedom of speech" and that any "public official, or employee who is found by the court to have willfully violated this section shall forthwith forfeit his or her office or employment."

"Accordingly, Plaintiffs hereby file this action against the City of Miami and Joe Carollo demanding a declaration, pursuant to the Miami City Charter, that Joe Carollo, as a "public official" who has been found "by the court to have willfully violated" the Citizens' Bill of Rights, must immediately "forfeit his or her office or employment," according to their complaint.

Last week, a federal court ordered the U.S. Marshals Office to seize Carollo's assets to help pay off the multi-million judgment against the commissioner.