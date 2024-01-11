Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo reacts to federal court order to seize his assets

MIAMI - For the first time, Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo is responding to a federal court order that directs U.S. Marshals to seize all of his possessions including cash, goods and properties such as his Coconut Grove home.

That order follows a federal court order in June that he pay $63.5 million in damages to the owners of the Ball and Chain nightclub in Little Havana after they claimed Carollo used his influence to try to destroy their business because they supported a rival candidate.

Carollo was at Miami City Hall for a Commission meeting on Thursday and made one comment at a hearing before the Commission, saying "They can put me in the street if they want. I can be in my tent but they are not going to shut me down."

Outside Miami City Hall, he told CBS News MIami's Peter D'Oench, "Which arm do they want to take blood from? Do they want the right arm or do they want the left arm? Do you prefer maybe I stand before a wall like this one and before a firing squad?"

Carollo said, "I have been held hostage not being able to appeal before the court for 7 months. They have not ruled on numerous motions. One of them was for this not to happen."

"Are you going tp pay any money at all?" Carollo was asked.

"Look," he said. "I don't have money to pay. Unfortunately for them and they it, I have been an honest public servant. They don't like the pants I wear, how I walk, how I dance, how I look. The bottom line is I do have some furniture for them. It was mine before my marriage. They are entitled to it. My wife would be happy to get rid of it. She's never liked it. They have the rights to get my underwear, my socks, my shirts. I don't have a lot of clothes. I do not have brand-name clothes."

The 68-year-old Carollo, whose term goes until 2025, says "I am not a rich person. I eat and go shopping at the supermarket where my constituents live and eat."

"What do I say to the Ball and Chain," he said. "I say they are full of B.S. The only bullies in this town are the guys in this town who are involved with them."

Carollo said he did not believe his home could be seized.

He said, "Florida law is very clear. I have a home, right. They can't take my home. Maybe they will go create a new law because of Joe Carollo."

It's not known when Carollo's assets would be seized. They would be sold in order to turn into cash.

Carollo said he hopes the original court from June of $63.5 million will be overturned on appeal.

Carollo has been a City Commissioner since 2017 and served as the city's Mayor from 1996 to 1997 and from 1998 to 2001.