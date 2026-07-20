Miami man accused of possessing videos depicting child sexual abuse material

A Miami man is facing a slew of charges after investigators claim he possessed several videos that showed children being sexually abused.

An arrest affidavit filed by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said officers were alerted that 40-year-old Douglas Algaba had allegedly uploaded 21 files online. A search warrant of Algaba's Google account reportedly turned up the video files on June 30, 2025.

The affidavit claims the videos show various children being subjected to sexual abuse by a man. At least one of the children was possibly as young as two years old.

Douglas Algaba Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

The affidavit said Algaba was located on July 17, 2026, and arrested. He was then taken into custody.

Algaba was charged with 21 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a child, a third-degree felony.