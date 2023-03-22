Miami Beach will continue alcohol sales ban, street closures during busy Spring Break weekend

MIAMI - As we head into another busy Spring Break weekend on Miami Beach, city officials say they will continue to limit certain alcohol sales and access in certain areas as they anticipate large crowds along Ocean Drive and neighboring streets in the city's South Beach neighborhood.

"The city remains focused on the safety of our residents, visitors, and businesses as our top priority," said Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak in a statement.

As a proactive safety measure, the city is banning the sale of any alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption, including delivery, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., starting on Thursday, March 23, through Monday, March 27. The measures will apply to all businesses within the area of Miami Beach bounded by 23 Street and Dade Boulevard on the north, Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west, and the Atlantic Ocean on the east.

Also starting on Thursday, city-owned parking garages, located within the area of South Beach bounded by 16 Street on the north, Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west, and the Atlantic Ocean on the east, will be closed daily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m through Monday. Vehicles parked in the garages will be allowed to leave. Resident and employee access card holders will be able to access parking garages at all times.

There will also be road restrictions.

Only residents will be able to access the South of Fifth neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue, and Collins Avenue.

Residents will be able to access the Flamingo Park neighborhood via Alton Road. No access will be granted from Washington Avenue.

Ocean Drive will be open to southbound traffic entering at 13 Street and exiting at 5 Street only, with no access to the 100 block between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, through 7 a.m. on Monday, March 27. The 200 blocks between Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue will be closed each evening during the same time period.

There will be no available street parking on Ocean Drive or on Collins Avenue from 5 Street to Espanola Way.