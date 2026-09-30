Miami Beach cab driver arrested in iPhone theft scheme targeting drunk clubgoers, police say

Newly released police body camera video shows the arrest of a Miami Beach taxicab driver accused of working with an accomplice to target intoxicated clubgoers and steal from their phones.

Reynoso Osias, 48, faces eight charges, including kidnapping, an organized scheme to defraud, offenses against computer users, unlawful use of a communications device, and strong-arm robbery conspiracy.

Police said the arrest stems from an investigation launched June 14 into a pattern of cellphone thefts used to execute fraudulent transactions. Investigators have identified a female accomplice and expect to make an additional arrest.

According to Miami Beach Police spokesman Officer Chris Bess, the suspects staked out nightclubs in the city's entertainment district to identify inebriated victims.

"They would prey on drunk victims, and they would use biometrics and the victims' faces to break into iPhones and steal money and do fraudulent transactions and do fraudulent purchases," Bess said.

In one case, police said the suspects lured a victim into the taxi, held him down, and stole his money, which led to the kidnapping charge.

While two victims have come forward, Bess said investigators believe there are additional unidentified victims.

"Our message is very clear: If you go out, be cognizant of your surroundings and use the buddy system and most importantly, if you see something, say something," Bess said.

Osias appeared in bond court, where a judge found probable cause for the charges. His hearing was reset for the following day after he retained a private attorney.