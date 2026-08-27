Body cam footage shows Miami Beach officers lifting SUV to rescue woman trapped after scooter crash

Two Miami Beach Police officers are credited with a rapid rescue after a woman was pinned under an SUV following a collision Tuesday night.

The woman was struck by a Jeep while riding her e-scooter as the vehicle exited a gas station at 71st Street and Bay Drive. Officers responding to the scene utilized a jack from their cruiser to lift the vehicle, allowing them to free the woman safely.

"Our officers arrived and, as you can see in the body-worn camera footage, quickly sprang into action," said Officer Chris Bess, public information officer for the Miami Beach Police Department.

In the recorded footage, one officer can be heard assuring the victim during the rescue: "We're going to try to lift you out of there, ok."

"I'm going to try to pull you out, ok. If something hurts too much, you let me know," the officer added moments before freeing her.

The woman was transported to a hospital; police reported that she did not sustain life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was cited for causing the crash.

Following the incident, the department emphasized the importance of road safety for all commuters.

"With the increased amount of micro-mobility users on the streets, we ask motorists to pack your patience, be aware of your surroundings, and we ask micro-mobility users to wear helmets," Bess said.