Miami Beach police officer found guilty of battery in 2021 arrest of tourist

MIAMI -- A Miami Beach police officer accused of using excessive force while arresting a man at a local hotel two years ago was found guilty Wednesday of simple battery.

Jurors returned the verdict against Officer Kevin Perez shortly before 4 p.m. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24.

Prosecutors had originally sought third-degree felony battery charges against the officer but presiding Circuit Judge Alberto Milian tossed that charge, saying prosecutors had not proved that alllegation.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle praised the jury's verdict.

"Today's jury verdict finding officer Kevin Perez guilty of battery is a clear statement against the use of excessive force in making an arrest. The jurors clearly weighed all the evidence, including the hotel video, before concluding that Perez' actions were a violation of Florida law," she said in a written statement.

The incident occurred on July 26, 2021 when police tried to question Dalonta Crudup, 24, from Maryland, about how he had illegally parked his scooter near 9th Street and Ocean Court early in the morning.

Investigators said at the time that he left the scene, striking an officer who had to be hospitalized and trying to hit another officer.

The officers pursued Crudup to the Royal Palm South Beach hotel, where a swarm of officers arrived on the scene and took him into custody.