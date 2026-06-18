Miami Beach police officer rushed to hospital after being injured in crash, officials say

A Miami Beach police officer was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday night after being critically injured in a crash, according to officials.

According to information provided by the Miami Beach Police Department, the crash was reported at the intersection of 9th Street and Meridian Avenue.

The officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition by member of Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

Later on Wednesday night, officials told CBS News Miami that doctors were assessing her injuries but was listed in stable condition.

Police sad that the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

No other details were released.