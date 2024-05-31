Watch CBS News
Miami Beach police make arrest in murder of transgender woman outside Miami City Ballet

By Nadirah Sabir

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – Police have released surveillance video of the beating death of Andrea Dos Passos, a transgender woman.

The video shows Passos, 37, on the ground outside Miami City Ballet. 

A man walks up and starts attacking her with a metal pipe.

Police have arrested Gregory Fitzgerald Gibert, 53, and charged him with first-degree murder. 

The family of Passos says she struggled with mental illness and homelessness. 

Those close to her says her gender identity made it very hard to stay in shelters. 

