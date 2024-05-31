Miami Beach police make arrest in murder of transgender woman outside Miami City Ballet
MIAMI – Police have released surveillance video of the beating death of Andrea Dos Passos, a transgender woman.
The video shows Passos, 37, on the ground outside Miami City Ballet.
A man walks up and starts attacking her with a metal pipe.
Police have arrested Gregory Fitzgerald Gibert, 53, and charged him with first-degree murder.
The family of Passos says she struggled with mental illness and homelessness.
Those close to her says her gender identity made it very hard to stay in shelters.