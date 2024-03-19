Miami Beach police: Apparent accidental shooting under investigation on Collins Avenue

MIAMI - The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating an apparent accidental shooting Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 800 block of Collins Avenue and police said, "preliminary findings suggest that the incident appears to have been caused by an accidental discharge."

The shooting, according to investigators, resulted in an individual being struck in the lower extremity. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center and is said to be in stable condition.

Police said he is currently being held for further questioning by investigators.

The investigation continues.