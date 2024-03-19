Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Beach police: Apparent accidental shooting under investigation on Collins Avenue

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating an apparent accidental shooting Tuesday evening. 

It happened in the 800 block of Collins Avenue and police said, "preliminary findings suggest that the incident appears to have been caused by an accidental discharge." 

The shooting, according to investigators, resulted in an individual being struck in the lower extremity. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center and is said to be in stable condition.

Police said he is currently being held for further questioning by investigators.  

The investigation continues.

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio-Maldonado-002.jpg

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news. Everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 9:49 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.