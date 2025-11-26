Miami Beach Police release bodycam video of scooter incident that injured officer

The Miami Beach Police Department has released body camera footage from an incident involving a man on an electric scooter and an officer who they say ended up injured.

Police arrested 29-year-old Noah Aloush last week.

Video shows officer struck, manhunt

In the video, you see the moment Officer Julio Blanco is struck, the 10-minute manhunt and when officers catch up with the University of Miami graduate student.

According to an arrest affidavit, Blanco was attempting to stop Aloush for violating the electric scooter law.

Officer calls for backup after fall

The perspective is captured by Blanco's body-worn camera as he stepped onto the boardwalk at 71st Street and tried to grab Aloush.

"Towards Collins. He just struck me with the scooter. 69 and Collins," Blanco said in a call for backup after falling to the ground.

The officer then jumped into his patrol vehicle and for almost 10 minutes drove up and down Collins Avenue searching for the person he says hit him.

"680. It's a battery on a LEO," Blanco is heard saying in the footage.

Radio chatter confirms seriousness

At one point, another officer radios him to confirm.

"Are you serious?" asked an officer over the police radio.

Blanco replied, "680. I'm not kidding. He injured me. He struck me with that scooter."

Officers eventually caught up with the man on the scooter and restrained him.

Officer asks for an apology, shows injury

Blanco was looking for an apology.

"Can you apologize? Can you apologize? You're sorry you ran into me," said Blanco.

The officer holds his elbow for the remainder of the video as he waits for paramedics.

"Dude, plenty of time for him to stop. He sees me. He sees me. Plenty of time. He accelerates right into me. Trying to go around me," Blanco explained to another officer.

Blanco later appeared in bond court with his arm bandaged after suffering a hairline fracture.

Charges include aggravated assault

Aloush has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing a police officer and failure to obey.