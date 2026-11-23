A man accused of offering illegal rideshare trips outside a South Beach nightclub was arrested Friday night after an undercover police operation led officers to a range of illegal drugs inside his vehicle.

Miami Beach police took 45-year-old Adrian Manzano into custody during an enforcement detail targeting drivers suspected of impersonating rideshare drivers.

Police said officers were conducting undercover enforcement near Washington Avenue and 11th Street when they encountered Manzano outside Club Twist.

According to investigators, an undercover officer agreed to take a ride with Manzano, who allegedly stated he had multiple drugs available. After the undercover officer paid Manzano $20 in marked cash for the ride, officers conducted a traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found ketamine, cocaine, MDMA, meth, heroin, and marijuana. Police also recovered the $20 in marked cash.

Body camera video released by police shows officers detaining Manzano and placing him under arrest.

CBS News Miami contacted Manzano by phone seeking comment, but he hung up after the reason for the call was identified.

Jail records show Manzano has been released on bond and faces eight charges related to narcotics offenses and operating without required rideshare credentials. Court records show a judge appointed a public defender to represent Manzano, who entered a written plea of not guilty.

An Uber spokesperson released the following statement:

"This arrest underscores the importance of Florida's 2025 law increasing penalties for rideshare impersonation. Safety is built into the heart of the Uber experience through rigorous background checks for drivers, comprehensive insurance coverage, and in-app safety features like GPS tracking and trip audio recording. When bad actors pose as rideshare drivers, riders lose access to these protections, putting them at risk and eroding trust in the industry."