Video shows man being run over by ocean rescue worker at Miami Beach in 2024, department reveals

The Miami Beach Police Department has released footage of a 2024 incident that left a man seriously injured after he was run over by a truck on the beach.

According to the police department, the incident happened on the beach near 4th Street in November 2024.

In a newly released video, a 59-year-old man is seen lying on the beach when a truck driven by an ocean rescue worker runs him over. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; however, police said, he was released later that same day.

CBS News Miami is working to gather information on what happened to the ocean rescue worker involved in the incident and if there are any pending charges.

This is a developing story.