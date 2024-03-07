Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said community, businesses back Spring Break crackdown

MIAMI - In its effort to break up with Spring Break and avoid the chaos of the last few years, Miami Beach is now enforcing enhanced public safety measures as it braces for an influx of out-of-town and out-of-state college students looking for a good time.

For anyone heading to the beach, enforcement will be seen in the form of traffic and crowd control, DUI checkpoints, license plate readers on vehicles entering and leaving the city, and traffic monitoring via drones.

Sidewalk cafes on Ocean Drive will completely shut down during the second and third weekends of March.

There are also restrictions on alcohol sales and what can be taken onto the beach; coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables, and similar objects are not permitted. Amplified music without a city-issued permit will also be restricted.

"This weekend and next weekend are our largest, we've put in robust measures this year, more than we've ever done, policy-wise, and also the law enforcement presence is going to be very large. Interestingly, here in Miami Beach, it's uniformly appreciated and we have the buy-in from everyone - our commission, our police chief, our businesses, our residents. Here it's quite popular," said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

Last weekend, police made dozens of arrests but Meiner wasn't alarmed.

"Well, this is a busy time of year generally for us. Our hotels are full, we're actually a popular tourist destination all year round, certainly March is a big part of that. I mean, there's always a level of crime in our city, but we didn't see anything really out of the ordinary. So far, everything's pretty common and so far, so good," he said.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon said earlier this week that the city's approach was tone-deaf and borderline racist. The mayor disagreed.

"I heard the comments and he's a county commissioner and I listened to everyone who speaks, I want to hear everyone's voice and understand their concerns. I, you know, I don't see it that way. I don't think race has anything, I know that race has nothing to do with it. Last year, we had two Black males on Ocean Drive during Spring Break who were who were shot and killed. My responsibility is to protect every single person who comes to our city. And we want people to come, we're an inviting city. We're not saying don't come, we're saying come enjoy, have fun, but do not commit crimes here," said Meiner. "Also, the large crowds in itself can become dangerous. We had some modified stampedes last year, my number one job is to protect people and I'm going to do that."

To help in that regard, 45 state troopers will be helping Miami Beach police with crowd control and enforcement.

"It's a huge help and not only the state, but we have county help, which are appreciative of that, some other sister cities. But yeah, this is the first time really we've gotten this type of help from the state proactively. The state has been helpful in the past when we've had some issues and we've had to go into a sort of emergency mode. But here, we're going to have 45 troopers on our streets this weekend, next weekend, proactively to make sure we don't have any issues at the outset," said Meiner.

To stem the flow of vehicles, the city is increasing parking rates in the South Beach entertainment district to a $100 rate at city garages and lots. Towing rates have also doubled.