Miami Beach launches North Beach residential parking permit program

MIAMI — Parking is at a premium in Miami Beach and many residents have areas reserved for them but not every neighborhood has them.

In South Beach, you'll see many residential parking permit-only signs. But up in North Beach, there aren't any — this is the only part of town that doesn't have them but a new program could add them here.

Lisa Saco said since there aren't any signs by some apartments on South Shore Drive.

"The issue is when you go to work at you're at work anyone can come park and they don't have to be a resident they have to be a visitor," Saco said.

She said many people interpret that as a free parking spot and they don't always leave soon. Saco rents buildings to tenants around North Beach who have to add circling the block to their commute time.

"How stressful is it when you come home and you can't immediately unload your groceries or bring your stuff in your home," Saco said.

She spoke in favor of a measure that would add residential parking permits in North Beach. They can use them in marked residential parking areas. It passed unanimously during the last meeting. Residents can apply for them now and start using them in November.

City Commissioner David Suarez said residents should have first dibs at parking near where they live.

"Some people have to park seven or eight blocks away and they have to Uber home," Suarez said.

Robert Wicks is visiting from Germany with his family. This is the first time he's been to the United States and he's had trouble finding parking in North Beach whether it's free or metered. He said he needs a car to get around and is willing to pay to park.

"If there are parking spaces available that are not being used not being taken then yeah if tourists are able to pay to use those parking spaces then why not," Wicks said.

CBS News Miami asked Suarez if this lowers the amount of parking for tourists.

"We have plenty of metered spaces," Suarez said. "That's where visitors are supposed to park. Not in front of someone's home."

Suarez said the residents-only parking permits apply 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays and 24 hours a day on weekends.

Suarez said permits will be free for residents for the first year, then they'll charge $56 a year. But he is open to pushing that back, saying that the city isn't planning on making money from the program.