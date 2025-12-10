Man charged in Miami Beach hate-crime robbery after alleged antisemitic slur and assault, police say

A 33‑year‑old man is facing hate‑crime charges after voicing an antisemitic slur and physically battering a woman before stealing her cellphone, according to Miami Beach police.

Slemons Graves, who has been charged with strong‑arm robbery and battery with prejudice, is accused of attacking the woman near Lehrman Community Day School, in the 500 block of 77 Street, on Tuesday, police said.

Cellphone smashed during attack

Police said Graves repeatedly smashed the victim's cellphone, shattering it. The woman fled to the school, where a coworker contacted the police.

Graves was swiftly identified and taken into custody, authorities said. The woman was verbally and physically assaulted after parking her vehicle and while walking toward the school.

Chief vows zero tolerance

In a news release, Chief Wayne A. Jones said his department has "zero tolerance for acts of hate, violence, or intimidation in our community."

"The swift arrest in this case reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting our residents, visitors, and faith‑based institutions," Jones said. "Miami Beach will always stand firmly against antisemitism and any form of hate."

CBS News Miami will provide updates as more information becomes available.