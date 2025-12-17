Free water taxis are coming to Miami Beach late next month. Here's when and where you can catch a ride

Kicking off the new year, locals and tourists will have a car-free alternative to get to and from Miami Beach: a free water taxi.

The Miami Beach City Commission unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday, which authorizes the city manager to finalize a concession agreement with Water Taxi of Miami Beach, LLC, to provide a new complimentary commuter-focused water taxi service beginning late January 2026, the city announced.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said he's been actively working to bring a free water taxi system to the city, calling it a "game-changing initiative" that will help alleviate traffic with cleaner and more efficient transit.

"It's an exciting time to move forward with mobility projects that truly improve the quality of life for our residents and visitors," he said.

According to the city, the project is moving forward after proving itself to be a hit amongst the tens of thousands of people who visited South Florida for Miami Art Week and Art Basel. The 40-foot vessels can each hold a maximum of 55 passengers.

Here's everything you need to know about Miami Beach's upcoming public transportation alternative.

Where can you catch a free water taxi ride?

During Miami Art Week and Art Basel, the free water taxi operated between Maurice Gibb Memorial Park at 1790 Purdy Ave. in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood and the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club at 1635 North Bayshore Dr. on the Miami side of Biscayne Bay. The city said these locations will serve as the launch stations for the permanent service set to launch in January.

Miami Beach officials are also anticipating a potential future north-south expansion of the water taxi service along the western portion of the city, and service along the Indian Creek waterway contingent on additional funding.

When can you ride the water taxis?

When the service begins, the City of Miami Beach said the water taxis will run approximately every hour on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every 30 minutes on weekdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The city added that the service will not initially operate on weekends, but did not give a timeline for when weekend service will begin.

Other transit options in and around Miami Beach

Aside from the water taxis, the City of Miami Beach said it will continue to operate its free trolley system throughout the city, as well as its free on-demand transit service in parts of Mid Beach and North Beach, through its partnership with Freebee to provide "seamless transit connections" to the water taxis.

Additionally, locals and tourists can also use the Miami-Dade County Transit buses, though they won't be free like the water taxis and other Miami Beach transportation options.