Miami Beach police search for escaped prisoner near Mount Sinai Medical Center

Miami Beach police are searching for an escaped prisoner near Mount Sinai Medical Center this Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers are on the scene near the hospital and have established a perimeter in the area, according to the Miami Beach Police Department's Facebook page.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while the search is underway.

Authorities have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the escape, including the identity of the person being sought or where the prisoner may have escaped from.

It was also not immediately clear whether the person is considered dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.