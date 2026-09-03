Miami Beach police arrest man accused of hitting girl with dirt bike while fleeing officers

Police in Miami Beach arrested a 29-year-old man who they said hit and injured a 10-year-old girl with a dirt bike while he was fleeing from officers nearly two weeks ago.

According to Miami Beach police, Mandrell Ceydrec Rolle Jr. was arrested on Wednesday and faces multiple charges connected to the Aug. 22 incident.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls that Saturday evening around 7 p.m. reporting four dirt bike riders who were driving recklessly at high rates of speed along Collins Avenue in the Art Deco District.

Officers responded to the scene, and they said they saw the four riders operating the dirt bikes recklessly.

Miami Beach police said the riders continued onto Ocean Drive and stopped in the 700 block. Police said that officers approached the group on foot, and they were able to take one of the riders, who was identified as Kasshun Williams, into custody without incident.

However, police said Rolle Jr. saw the officers and, despite being told to stop, fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Mandrell Ceydrec Rolle Miami-Dade Corrections

As he was doing so, police said he hit a year 10-year-old girl who was on the sidewalk with her mother. The impact knocked the girl to the ground, causing injuries to her elbow and leg, police said.

The girl was treated for her injuries by members of the Miami Beach Fire Department.

During the investigation, police said they learned Rolle Jr. was on federal probation for felony possession of a machine gun.

Detectives said they were able to secure a warrant, and Rolle Jr. was taken into custody.

"There is zero tolerance for reckless behavior that endangers the lives of our residents and visitors," Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones said in a statement. "Driving a dirt bike recklessly, striking a 10-year-old child and fleeing without rendering aid is unacceptable," Jones said. "If you choose to endanger innocent people in Miami Beach, we will use every available resource to identify you and hold you accountable."