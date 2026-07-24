Deputy opens fire on suspect during incident in Miami Beach, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway in Miami Beach after officials said a deputy opened fire on a suspect during an incident on Friday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said officials were headed to 785 81st Street in Miami Beach to provide updates on the incident.

Miami Beach police told CBS News Miami that the department was assisting the sheriff's office "with an active investigation" and their involvement was limited and assigned as needed.

It's unknown what led up to the incident, how many people were involved or if anyone was injured.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information.