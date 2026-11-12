Miami Beach commissioner weighs cutting work perks for elected officials to offset potential Amendment 3 losses

A Miami Beach city commissioner is pushing to eliminate thousands of dollars in annual vehicle, cellphone, and expense stipends paid to city elected officials, arguing the city must trim its own perks before asking municipal departments to absorb millions of dollars in projected tax cuts.

Commissioner David Suarez introduced a resolution to scale back stipends and reform pensions for the mayor and City Commission to help offset anticipated revenue losses associated with Amendment 3. Suarez estimates the proposed cuts could save Miami Beach roughly $500,000 a year.

"Before we ask sanitation and parks to make sacrifices and budget cuts, we need to lead by example," Suarez said.

City records show that stipends for commissioners far exceed their base salaries

While Miami Beach commissioners earn a base salary of $6,000 a year and the mayor earns just under $10,000 annually, city records reviewed by CBS News Miami show officials receive substantial supplemental allowances.

Under current rules, elected officials can receive up to $2,600 annually for cellphone expenses and up to $9,500 a year in car stipends. Another allocation, listed as a mayor and commission allowance, can reach up to $42,000 a year.

Suarez, who said he has never accepted a city salary or stipend, noted that voters have repeatedly rejected ballot measures to raise commissioners' pay. He argued that lump-sum allowances lack oversight to verify how public money is spent, saying he favors switching to a receipt-based reimbursement system for legitimate business expenses.

"We are part-time elected officials. This is not supposed to be our full-time position," Suarez said.

He also wants to overhaul the pension system for elected leaders, noting officials currently qualify for a pension after serving just one term.

The push comes as city leaders brace for major budget impacts from Amendment 3. According to a state study, the measure could cost Miami Beach more than $11 million in 2027 and exceed $22 million in 2028.

Mayor defends city finances, citing past votes against work perks

CBS News Miami contacted all other members of the City Commission for comment on Suarez's proposal. Mayor Steven Meiner responded with a detailed statement emphasizing the city's fiscal preparedness and highlighting his past opposition to stipend and pension increases.

"Miami Beach planned ahead for Amendment 3, and we are in a strong financial position," Meiner said. "We lowered our property tax rate for the second year in a row, our reserves are the highest in the City's history, and our bond rating was recently upgraded. I've consistently voted against stipends and pension increases because I take our responsibility to spend taxpayer dollars with the utmost care seriously. We will continue to govern responsibly and deliver the high-quality city services our residents deserve."

Meiner pointed to his March 13, 2024, vote as the sole dissenter in a 6-1 decision approving increases to elected officials' stipends, vehicle allowances, and cellphone allowances—a measure that also included annual inflation adjustments and retroactive payments.

He also noted that on Feb. 1, 2023, while serving as vice mayor, he voted against a proposed ordinance modifying pension vesting requirements for elected officials, stating during commission discussions that he was uncomfortable voting on changes that would personally benefit him.

Miami Beach residents are divided on city's allowances

Residents expressed mixed reactions to the spending figures when shown the records.

"This is a large amount of money per month, per year, to be giving someone to do something that's a civic duty," Miami Beach resident Lisa Aurora Sacco said.

Another resident, Chaz Lord, viewed the stipends as a reasonable offset for the low base pay.

"It's probably fine that they get taken care of for some of the day-to-day expenses they're going to incur doing their job," Lord said.

Suarez's resolution is scheduled to appear on the agenda for the next Miami Beach City Commission meeting on Nov. 18.