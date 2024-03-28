Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak announces resignation after leading spring break crackdown

MIAMI BEACH — Alina Hudak, the city manager for Miami Beach and the person who spearheaded the city's crackdown on spring break, is resigning, CBS News Miami has learned.

A spokesperson for the city has confirmed that Hudak submitted her letter of resignation on Thursday, and she will remain on staff with the city until June 26.

"It has been one of my greatest career achievements to serve as the City Manager of this beautiful, historic and global destination," she wrote.

Hudak was hired by Miami Beach in April 2021. The former Miami-Dade County deputy mayor became the first woman to ever run the City of Miami Beach.

She also led Miami Beach's spring break crackdown, which brought about strict measures and restrictions to curb some of the violence the city has seen in previous years.

Miami Beach has noticed larger crowds this season starting the night of March 14, and last year during spring break, there were two deadly shootings and nearly 500 arrests made. The third weekend of March has had a problematic past for the city, marked by several other incidents related to spring break revelers.

City officials had warned residents, visitors and businesses since last year that a curfew was likely during spring break this year. When curfew enforcement began on Friday, it went smoothly and police almost had the entire strip cleared by 12:15 a.m.

The curfew — 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. — was just in place for St. Patrick's Day weekend. The curfew was taken to court that weekend in a legal hearing between the City of Miami Beach and three South Beach nightclubs, who filed a complaint in Miami-Dade Court about how it was negatively impacting businesses.

According to CBS News Miami's news partners at the Miami Herald, this was the fourth year in a row that Miami Beach has declared a curfew during spring break; however, unlike past years, the 2024 curfew was imposed despite a relatively quiet March so far thanks to the city's "break up with spring break" campaign.

Read Hudak's resignation letter below: