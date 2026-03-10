Miami Beach city leaders speak out against the state's proposed bills that will allow a local water park to be built

Miami Beach city leaders are publicly challenging state lawmakers over two proposed bills, House Bill 399 and Senate Bill 208, which they contend could undermine local control and pave the way for the Fontainebleau hotel to build a water park.

The move comes after the hotel development group had previously deferred its water park request following a large turnout of residents at a Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board meeting in February.

Residents and city officials are now speaking out against the state measures, arguing that while supporters claim they could help address the affordable housing crisis, the bills primarily threaten historic preservation and remove essential control from local governments.

"Miami Beach is not for sale," declared Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

City leaders and residents are taking a stand against the state's bill and plans for the water slide

City leaders, joined by residents from the Mid-Beach Neighborhood Association, are taking a stand against the plans for a large water slide attraction. Alicia Casanova, vice president of the association, accused the developer of circumventing local processes.

"The Fontainebleau asked for a deferral at the local level, and then just days before the end of the state's legislative session, they slipped the amendment into an unrelated bill, hoping nobody would notice," Casanova said.

Miami Beach officials accuse the historic hotel of collaborating with state lawmakers to create legislation that would allow the project to advance without local approval. House Bill 399 includes a section that would allow resorts "to promote and sustain national and international tourism to this state by encouraging the ongoing maintenance, renewal, renovation, and improvement of large destination resorts."

Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez warned of the potential impact. "Its sweeping consequences could be irreversible for our community—from as far west as the Everglades, the River of Grass, where it would weaken protections on our natural resources, to as far east as Miami Beach," Fernandez said.

The development group behind the Fontainebleau hotel responded to city leaders' allegations

In response, the Fontainebleau development group issued a statement asserting that the statewide legislation is a separate policy initiative. "The statewide legislation referenced is a separate policy initiative being considered by elected state officials and applies broadly to qualifying destination resorts across Florida," the statement reads in part. The group also maintained that the project would not expand the property or increase density, stating that "Statements suggesting otherwise are flatly inconsistent with the application and the public record."

House Bill 399 has passed the Florida House and will now advance to the Senate for a vote. Senate Bill 208 has been placed on a special calendar for consideration.