Exceptional South Florida teens become Boy Scout troop's first female Eagle Scouts

It's a monumental milestone - two exceptional young women have become Eagle Scouts.

For Emily Mayol and Victoria Parra, this moment has been years in the making.

"I was so overjoyed. Like, I don't think I can ever be that excited about something," said Emily Mayol.

"Tears were shed, but I was just really excited. They were happy tears," said Victoria Parra.

Becoming the first female Eagle Scouts in Troop 65's 50-plus year history required outstanding leadership, commitment to community service, and breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated organization.

It wasn't until 2017 that the Boy Scouts of America welcomed girls. Scout Master Edward Steinman, who has led the troop for years, fully embraced this change.

"It was always boys. It was called Boy Scouts of America, now it's just Scouts of America. It was a very, very good thing for them to do, because it adds a lot to the program," Steinman said.

To earn the prestigious Eagle Scout rank, Mayol and Parra completed 21 merit badges, each representing a mastered skill, progressed through all scouting ranks, and spearheaded impactful community projects.

Mayol saw a need in her school's drama club and created acting blocks.

"They're blocks that you can stand on, you can use as props and we ended up making a stand for them as well to give more space to the theatre room," said Mayol.

Now, those blocks are essential tools in all her school's theater classes.

Parra addressed an invasive plant crisis in her local park by building collection stations and bins.

"So the park was suffering greatly and I grew up in that park. So, I wanted to make sure that it was safe and that it would always be beautiful," said Parra.

She redesigned placards to educate park-goers about invasive species, encouraging community involvement in preserving the area.

Jennifer Mayol, their Scout Master for six years, cherishes this moment.

"It was very emotional because it was the end of a long road with scouts and that they were the first two girls on Miami Beach was fantastic," Jennifer Mayol said.

These trailblazing young ladies aim to inspire the next generation and offer this advice.

"There is going to be difficulties. So, you just need to be able to commit to what you love, and to follow through," said Parra.

"As long as you just try your best, and you stay true to who you are, you can do it," said Mayol.

This achievement is more than a personal triumph. It embodies true leadership, commitment to community, and the courage to break barriers.