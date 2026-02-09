Miami Beach adopts sweeping deregulation to attract restaurants and live entertainment

With vacant storefronts dotting some of the city's most popular corridors, Miami Beach is rolling out a bold new strategy to revive its famed commercial districts.

The Miami Beach City Commission has unanimously approved a deregulatory ordinance that will make it significantly easier for restaurants and live entertainment venues to set up shop, aiming to fill empty retail spaces faster and reignite the city's vibrant culture.

"We're temporarily deregulating and streamlining approvals to make it easier for live entertainment and quality restaurants to make a comeback on the Beach," said Commissioner Alex J. Fernandez, who championed the change. "When people reminisce about the heyday of Miami Beach, they think of beloved venues of the past like the Van Dyke Cafe that was famous for its live jazz. The irony is that this type of venue that people miss would not be allowed to open as of right under the framework we just changed. By removing the requirement for conditional use permits, we're opening the door for live music, quality restaurants, and bringing life back to our main commercial corridors."

Key changes and expanded access

Under the new temporary policy, qualifying restaurants and venues offering live indoor entertainment can bypass the city's conditional use permit process—a significant hurdle for many small businesses. The occupancy threshold for restaurants with indoor entertainment has also been raised dramatically, from 200 to 750 patrons, allowing larger venues to launch more quickly.

Mayor Steven Meiner emphasized the city's commitment to responsible growth. "Miami Beach is open for business. We're cutting red tape while maintaining high standards, so responsible businesses can open faster and bring energy to our commercial corridors," he said.

Existing businesses that meet the new occupancy guidelines can also take advantage of the reform by simply updating their business licenses and tax receipts.

Where the changes apply

The ordinance targets key commercial corridors, including:

Lincoln Road between Collins Avenue and Alton Road

Washington Avenue between 5th Street and Lincoln Road

Collins Avenue between 65th and 75th Streets

71st Street or Normandy Drive between Collins Avenue and Rue Notre Dame

41st Street between Alton Road and Pine Tree Drive.

Safeguards remain in place

The city has included several safeguards with the new policy: outdoor entertainment, open-air rooftop venues, and adult entertainment uses remain strictly prohibited under the new rules. Any business found violating city codes will risk losing their right to operate under the program.

"This is another proactive business tool made possible by Miami Beach's leadership," said Lyle Stern, president of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District. "It immediately eliminates overregulation and restrictions that have prevented our business community from being competitive. Now is the moment to bring the energy of live music back to Miami Beach."

A series of business-friendly reforms

This deregulatory measure builds on other recent initiatives, including same-day permitting for commercial spaces and waiving certain municipal fees, as Miami Beach pushes to attract more businesses and visitors.

"We're undoing layers of bureaucracy and championing a new era to help businesses prosper in Miami Beach," Fernandez added.

Miami Beach is banking on a business-friendly approach— welcoming restaurants, live music, and entertainment — to breathe new life into its iconic streets, while keeping community standards and safety as top priorities.