Downtown Miami assault survivor pushes for safety measures after random attack

A woman who was beaten and stabbed in broad daylight in what appears to be a random attack is now using her experience to advocate for stronger safety measures in downtown Miami.

Residents packed a bistro off Biscayne Boulevard for a community meeting organized in part by Caitlin Dydzuhn, who was attacked May 19 outside her condo.

She said a man jumped her from behind while she was walking her dog, stabbed her with a sharp object and slammed her against the concrete, severely injuring her eye.

Neighbors say the attack has heightened concerns about safety at any time of day.

A 25-year-old passerby, Cassius Bythewood, intervened during the attack.

"I think the most important part of all of this is that the dialogue is actually occurring," Bythewood said.

Dydzuhn called him a hero.

"He saw a man attacking me with a bloody weapon, covered in my own blood, and he still had the courage to step in and risk his own life," she said.

Police later took 49-year-old Raydean Johnson into custody following a three-hour standoff.

Residents said there were no officers nearby at the time of the attack, which they described as a frequent concern. Many are calling for a stronger and more visible police presence.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said crime in downtown is down but acknowledged residents' concerns.

"I can assure you that Miami Police Department will not rest until we ensure that every resident feels as safe as we know downtown is," Morales said.

Local leaders at the meeting, including county commissioners and city officials, promised additional funding for more officers downtown. They also voiced support for opening the Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery, which is scheduled for a vote later this month.

"It is important that we see police because I believe that when they are present, it deters crime," said District 5 Commissioner Vicki Lopez. "Whether the statistics show that or not, I only care about the fact that we have had victims."

Dydzuhn said she is relying on community support as she recovers and copes with trauma from the attack.

"I definitely am nervous and I definitely have limited a lot of my behavior," she said. "That's the PTSD part of it that I think will take months or years to work through."

Over the weekend, Bythewood organized a walk in her honor through his group, 10K Steps Miami.

Miami police plan to recognize Bythewood with a hero award at an upcoming department ceremony.