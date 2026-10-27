Miami apartment fire displaces 15 residents, two transported with smoke inhalation, officials say

Fire crews in Miami raced to extinguish a fire that broke out inside an apartment early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

Miami Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that crews were called to an apartment building located on Northwest 53rd Avenue and Northwest 7th Street around 2:30 a.m. to investigate reports of heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the fourth floor.

When firefighters arrived, they were told to head to the fourth floor. When they got there, they said heavy smoke was filling the hallway and there was low visibility.

Two people were hospitalized when a fire tore through a Miami apartment early Tuesday morning.

The fire was quickly upgraded due to the amount of residents inside the building, which also had bed-bound and elderly residents with wheelchairs inside. Miami Fire Rescue said that Unit 410 had heavy smoke and flames coming from inside.

Two residents were transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and it took crews between 30 and 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

In total, officials said there were 52 units inside the building, and 12 of those were on the fourth floor. Eight of those were occupied.

Miami Fire Rescue said 15 residents were displaced, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.