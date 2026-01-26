Flights at Miami International Airport impacted by deadly winter storm sweeping across U.S.

Thousands of flights across the country, including here in South Florida, were impacted by a deadly winter storm that swept across the U.S. over the weekend.

Clarence Lindquist is flying up to Washington, D.C. His quick stop at Miami International Airport is a break from the cold since he came here from Antarctica.

"I'm getting away from the cold and going back into the cold," he said.

With snow delaying many flights at airports in the Northeast, all he can do is cross his fingers.

"There's a lot of angst. And I was prepared to stay the day here and even overnight if I had to. But it looks like they have everything under control. Right at this minute I'm feeling pretty good," Lindquist said.

The total number of cancelled flights due to the storm climbed from 3,500 to more than 4,500 on Monday morning, according to Flight Aware.

More than 12,000 other flights are delayed across the country.

Large airports in New York City and Washington D.C cancelled all flights on Sunday.

Sally Avant is passing through Florida as she flies down to Panama City, Florida. She says the cold delayed her flight here from North Carolina.

"We've rebooked two times because we knew we were gonna miss our connection," Avant said.

Lindquist is hoping it only gets smoother from here. He's confident his plane can at least get in the air.

"I think it's gonna be easier to get to DCA than it is to get to my house. The roads are a mess," Lindquist said.

Analysts are predicting this will be the biggest mass cancellation of flights since the COVID-19 pandemic.