Memorial Healthcare System to expand emergency services to Miramar, Pembroke Pines

HOLLYWOOD - Memorial Healthcare System is spending $61.8 million to provide two adult and pediatric advanced emergency services in Miramar and Pembroke Pines, joining other hospitals offering new freestanding units.

The two new emergency departments will be at Miramar Parkway and Red Road in Miramar and a redeveloped and expanded center at 801 Douglas Road in Pembroke Pines.

Construction is set to begin in early 2025 with anticipated completion by mid 2026.

Both projects were approved by the South Hospital District Board of Commissioners in October.

"Our new freestanding emergency departments in Miramar and Pembroke Pines are vital to addressing the region's evolving healthcare needs and would not have been possible without the support and immediate action taken by Memorial's board of commissioners," Memorial Healthcare System Interim CEO Shane Strum said. "These emergency departments will ensure that our communities have immediate access to high-quality emergency care that is closer to home. They not only increase our capacity by more than 30,000 visits annually, but also enhance our ability to deliver timely, specialized services to families and individuals who need it most."

Elizabeth Justen, chairwoman of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, said she was pleased with the growth plans.

"The board has been excited to see our new CEO fast tracking growth projects that had long been under consideration yet stalled," Justen said. "Under Shane's leadership and the board's purview, you will continue to see Memorial pursue aggressive growth strategies. We are committed to expanding innovation and making capital investments that will ensure our community always has the best care available. These two new freestanding emergency departments are a decisive start."

Two new emergency centers' details

In Miramar, the 16,800-square-foot facility will provide emergency care to more than 32,850 individuals annually in the fast expanding Northwest Miami-Dade region where emergency visits comprise 27% of Memorial's total emergency room volume.

There will be 13 examination rooms, a pediatric treatment area, a trauma/resuscitation room, advanced imaging (CT and X-ray) and on-site lab capabilities.

The local population is projected to increase by 10% by 2029.

In Pembroke Pines, a 48-year-old building will be transformed into a state-of-the-art 30,100-square-foot facility to serve approximately 55,000 individuals each year.

There will be 20 private examination and treatment rooms. The center has dedicated pediatric areas and enhanced imaging services such as CT and X-ray.

There will be a private behavioral health area and trauma/resuscitation room.

Diverse emergency needs and care will be provided to uninsured and Medicaid-dependent patients who make up nearly a third of the local community.

"The new freestanding emergency departments are the first of many steps we'll be taking to make Memorial as competitive as possible while offering all the services needed by our growing community," Strum said. "We are acting with expediency and seizing the tremendous opportunity that exists for Memorial that will ultimately benefit the patients we serve across South Florida."

The South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System employs a staff of nearly 17,000 and operates six hospitals, primary, urgent and 24/7 care facilities, a health specialty center and nursing home.

Other new Broward County emergency rooms

Last year, Broward Health broke ground on a freestanding emergency department in Sunrise, the first to be opened by Broward Health. There are plans for one in Lighthouse Point.

Last month Holy Cross Health began constructing one in Deerfield Beach.

On Wednesday, Baptist Health celebrated the ribbon cutting of its free-standing emergency room in West Boca.

In 2015, Tenet's West Boca Medical Center operated an emergency center in Coconut Creek.

HCA Health is planning a center in Boca Raton in 2026, where HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate will debut its first freestanding emergency room.

New Miami-Dade emergency rooms

This year, HCA opened centers in Kendall and Aventura. A center opened in 2019 in Doral and one is planned in Homestead.

Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida in March began construction of a freestanding emergency center and specialty offices in Westchester.

Mercy Hospital opened a new emergency room near Dadeland Mall in 2023.