Two winners from Illinois claim $1.34 billion MegaMillions jackpot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions winner has come forward, almost eight weeks after the historic drawing.

Illinois Lottery officials confirmed the $1.34 billion jackpot will be split between two people who agreed to share the prize if won.

"The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely "over the moon" with their Mega Millions win," Illinois Lottery officials said.

As CBS 2 reported, someone bought a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.3 billion at a Des Plaines gas station. The ticket remained unclaimed until Wednesday.

Lottery officials said the two winners spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors, and have decided to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million.

The $1.34 billion jackpot was the third largest lottery win in U.S. history.