Winning Mega Millions ticket for $1.2 billion sold in Illinois, according to Illinois Lottery website

CHICAGO (CBS) – We have a winner! The winning ticket for the second largest jackpot in lottery history was sold in Illinois according to the Illinois Lottery website.

The winning numbers in Friday night's drawing were 67, 45, 57, 36, and 13 with the Mega Ball 14 and megaplier X2.

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway located in Des Plaines, according to the website.

A $1 million winning ticket was also sold at SRB Food Mart in Berkeley, Illinois.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302,575,350. For comparison, you have about a 1 in 2 million chance of getting attacked by a bear, according to the National Park Service.

The winner can choose to take installment payments or a $747 million lump sum option – which comes out to $523 million after taxes. The location where the winning ticket was sold will receive a cash bonus of $500,000.

Friday's drawing is the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S., according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winner has a year form the date to claim their prize, but only 60 days to choose which option of redeeming their prize.

On Tuesday, nine tickets won at least $1 million, Mega Millions said – including that ticket sold in Huntley.