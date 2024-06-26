Mega-job fair to be held in Sunrise on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know if you go.

SUNRISE - More than 50 companies will be looking to fill thousands of positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The event is on Wednesday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, where the Florida Panthers just won the Stanley Cup. Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive closer to 10 a.m. than 2 p.m.

Parking is free.

Among those hiring are the City of Sunrise, the Sunrise police department, Humana, Broward County Transit, Sherwin-Williams, Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, Wyndham Destinations, the City Of Boca Raton, Massey Services, OneBlood, Allied Universal and the City of Pompano Beach.

Open positions range from entry-level to management. Positions include police officers, security, food service, technicians, sales reps, customer service, IT, teacher assistants, insurance agents, and account executives.

Some of the companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

People are encouraged to pre-register. By registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first - and lasting - impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice



Click here for a list of companies and positions.