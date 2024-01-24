Medley police: Man beaten with baseball bat, slashed in face with knife

Man ambushed and attacked in Medley

MIAMI - A man was leaving his workplace in Medley on Wednesday evening when he was confronted by two masked men who slashed him with a knife and beat him with a baseball bat.

It happened in a warehouse district in the 9100 block of Northwest 105th Way.

Medley police say the victim told them that he was about to get in his car when he was confronted by the men wearing ski masks.

He told police he fought back and at one point pulled out a gun and opened fire.

That is when the suspects fled towards an awaiting red, four-door compact car with an awaiting driver, according to police.

The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma via Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Aviation in stable, but critical condition.

No word if the suspects were impacted by the bullets.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477