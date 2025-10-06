Medicare open enrollment nears as seniors weigh health care costs and coverage options

Eye on your money: Taking a look at healthcare options

As Medicare open enrollment approaches, South Florida seniors are meeting with experts to sort through a complex maze of health care options, rising costs and tough coverage decisions.

Princella Lewis Seymour, CEO of Complete Elder Solutions, brings a background in social work, nursing homes and insurance to her role. Her expertise allows her to pinpoint individual needs and offer tailored options for care.

Wilma Taylor, a retired special needs school teacher from the Broward School District, just turned 80 and is on Medicare, the federal health care program for older adults. She's exploring assisted living options and wants to understand how her Medicare plan—which covers doctors, hospitalizations and prescription drugs—may be affected.

"If I'm on an expensive medication—I'm on a budget and a widow, so there definitely will be an accounting, which I may have to do," Taylor said.

Comparing traditional Medicare and Advantage plans

For those 65 and older considering Medicare during open enrollment, there are key choices to make.

The traditional Medicare plan covers 80% of hospitalizations and physician care, while a Medicare Advantage HMO plan may include additional benefits such as dental, vision and hearing coverage. Prescription drug costs are another crucial factor to consider.

"I recommend going over your current medications and comparing plans, which will give you the most with the least out-of-pocket expenses," Lewis Seymour said.

Affordable Care Act and rising health care costs

Lewis Seymour also advises that if you're choosing an option under the Affordable Care Act, cost often reflects quality.

"A lot of providers are not willing to accept ACA because the reimbursements are low," she said.

With rising health care costs and ongoing labor shortages, private insurance costs through employers are expected to increase in 2026.

"What you are gonna see is you are paying more and the company is paying less," Lewis Seymour said.

Experts urge early planning and careful comparison

Taylor continues to weigh her options and build a plan that fits her future needs.

"Do your research because what works for you—you have to know," she said.

Experts emphasize the importance of starting early when it comes to open enrollment, comparing available choices carefully, and fully understanding costs—including premiums and out-of-pocket expenses.