Mechanic fatally shoots Hialeah man in "self-defense" over car tire dispute, police say

HIALEAH -- A man was fatally shot after a dispute turned violent during a tire repair early Saturday morning, according to Hialeah Police.

Police say 29-year-old Michael Lope Montes De Oca reached out to a mobile tire repair service to fix his car.

The mechanic, 36-year-old Brandon Hurst, met up with Lope Montes De Oca around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

Lope Montes De Oca allegedly was "irritated" that Hurst placed a used tire on his car. Lopes Montes De Oca is then accused of threatening and charging at Hurst with a machete.

The mechanic then shot Lope Montes De Oca multiple times and killed him, according to police.

Detectives say this was a "justified shooting in self-defense."