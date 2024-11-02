Watch CBS News
Mechanic fatally shoots Hialeah man in "self-defense" over car tire dispute, police say

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

HIALEAH -- A man was fatally shot after a dispute turned violent during a tire repair early Saturday morning, according to Hialeah Police.

Police say 29-year-old Michael Lope Montes De Oca reached out to a mobile tire repair service to fix his car. 

The mechanic, 36-year-old Brandon Hurst, met up with Lope Montes De Oca around 1:30 a.m., according to police. 

Lope Montes De Oca allegedly was "irritated" that Hurst placed a used tire on his car. Lopes Montes De Oca is then accused of threatening and charging at Hurst with a machete. 

The mechanic then shot Lope Montes De Oca multiple times and killed him, according to police.

Detectives say this was a "justified shooting in self-defense." 

Alyssa Dzikowski

Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.

