MDSO identifies woman found dead after house fire near Kendall, second person remains unidentified

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has identified one of two people found dead inside a home Friday morning after firefighters extinguished a blaze at a residence in Southwest Miami-Dade near Kendall.

Authorities said one of the victims was Aileen Cruz, 58. The second person has not been identified.

Fire reported around 9 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a fire alarm near SW 67th Drive and SW 108th Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

Crews found a structural fire, which they contained before discovering the bodies inside.

Cause under investigation

The sheriff's office said its Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation, working alongside its Arson Squad and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office will conduct autopsies to determine the causes and manners of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.