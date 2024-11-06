MDPD takes over El Taiger's murder investigation; suspect extradited, charged

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department has taken over the investigation into the murder of Jose Manuel Carvajal Zaldivar, known as "El Taiger."

On Wednesday afternoon, Damian Valdez Galloso, the suspect in this case, was extradited to Miami-Dade County by the department's Warrants Bureau.

Upon arrival, Galloso was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

El Taiger was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head, on October 3, in the back of an SUV in Allapattah on NW 17th Street, near Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, police say he was shot at a home on SE 5th Street in Hialeah, where Galloso was renting.

Authorities said Galloso's arrest was the result of close cooperation between the Miami-Dade Police Department, Hialeah Police Department, and the City of Miami Police Department.

Detectives said they continue to gather information to piece together details surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.