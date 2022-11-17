Watch CBS News
MDPD gives shopping tips for a safe holiday season

By Jacqueline Quynh

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Police are reminding everyone to stay safe and shop smart this holiday season.  

"We will have increased patrols, both uniform and undercover in all of in all of unincorporated Miami-Dade Malls," Freddie Ramirez, Miami-Dade Police Director said.

The patrols are aimed at preventing theft, but how?  

CBS4 went on a ride along with Officer Orlando Fleites to find out.  

"We look for people walking around between cars okay with no sense of direction or they're looking into cars from windows," he said.  

But for those who do have bad intentions, visible police presence could turn them away.  

"Whether it's in jewelry or in electronics or help family in other countries, and they come out with a lot of money, we tell people to go straight home," he explained.

Of course, these days, more shoppers are turning to online ordering, that makes the threat of so-called "porch pirates" a concern.  

"Pick one of those delivery boxes that you can go to a store, and they put it in a locker."

During this busy season, police also suggest asking neighbors to pick up packages, or giving specific instructions to hide deliveries.

And if you ever feel like you're being followed after making a big-ticket purchase, police say, call for security or help immediately.  

