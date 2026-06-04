Doral Police Department announces current Miami Springs police chief as their new top cop

The current police chief of Miami Springs will be leaving the city to take over the Doral Police Department, city officials announced Thursday morning.

Chief Matthew Castillo, 42, will be replacing Chief Edwin Lopez, who is leaving Doral to replace Chief Manny Morales in the City of Miami police department.

The city of Doral's statement included a quote from Doral Mayor Christi Fraga that partially said:

"As our City continues to grow and take on an even greater role on the regional, national, and international stage, strong public safety leadership is more important than ever. Chief Castillo has demonstrated throughout his career that he understands how to deliver that balance—combining proactive policing, modern technology, and meaningful community engagement to drive real results. With major opportunities and significant events on the horizon, including the global visibility that will come from hosting the G20, I am confident he will build on the strong foundation already in place and continue delivering the high standard of public safety our residents and businesses expect."

According to the announcement, Chief Castillo has more than a decade of law enforcement experience, graduating from both Florida International University and the FBI National Academy.

"Chief Castillo brings a proven track record of modernizing operations, strengthening proactive policing strategies, and leading high-performing teams with discipline and accountability. As a respected law enforcement leader in our region who understands our community and has worked alongside our department through prior collaboration, he brings both the experience and the values needed to successfully guide this next chapter of our Police Department," Doral City Manager Zeida Sardiñas said in a statement.

Chief Castillo will assume his new role on June 15, with the formal swearing-in ceremony taking place on June 17.