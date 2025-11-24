Miami food pantry in need of donations ahead of Thanksgiving, Catholic Charities says

A Catholic Charities food bank in Miami that's known for reaching out to the community is in desperate need itself.

Every month, Matthew 25 Food Pantry provides meals for close to 2,000 families, but now, the organization needs donations ahead of Thanksgiving.

Mike Blevins, a cancer survivor and veteran, relies on the Catholic Charities food bank once a week.

"I come here to get food. I don't make that much money, and I'm retired," said Blevins.

Blevins is not alone. He is one of thousands of South Floridians who rely on food banks for a meal. A meal, he said, this Thanksgiving will not be traditional because he can't afford it.

"I'm gonna [sic] go buy a pork. My girlfriend's gonna pay for it," Blevins said because he can't afford it himself. "By the time I pay electric, pay this, and pay that… I make $1,100 a month, that ain't nothing."

However, now, the pantry Blevins volunteers at and relies on for food is struggling to put food on the table for others this Thanksgiving.

Catholic Charities shares needs

"We did not receive any turkeys this year to distribute to our families," said Ianis Carvahlo with Catholic Charities.

But that's not the only issue.

"Our truck that we use for picking up donations is out of service at this time, so we're having difficulty getting to the grocery stores, having to rent a truck and occurring some extra expenses," said Carvalho.

On Monday, a special distribution was held, mostly of fruits of vegetables, and other canned goods.

A selfless Blevins was sure to be there not only for himself but also for others in need.

"If I get a pie or I get bread or little sandwiches, I give that to them to eat," Blevins said. "I can't afford to give them any money, but I can't afford to eat, so I'm gonna give it out."

And although Blevins said he may not be having a turkey meal this Thanksgiving, he is grateful for his life.

"I only had a month to live, and that was in 2019, and I'm still here. Thank God for that," said Blevins.

This is an urgent call for action to help Matthew 25 Food Pantry, which is in need of protein. If you'd like to help, visit https://www.ccadm.org/ to learn more.