Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Rhode Island FC

MIAMI — Miami FC returns home to face Rhode Island FC for the first match between the two teams this Saturday. With this season being Rhode Island's first in the USL Championship, this will be the first game the two teams play against each other.

Miami FC

Miami FC is back at FIU Stadium to take on Rhode Island FC in hopes of securing three points at home this weekend.

Khalid Balogun, a recent signing of Miami's, scored his first-ever goal for the team and his first goal in the USL Championship last Saturday in Miami's match against North Carolina FC.

Balogun joins the scoresheet for Miami as the tenth goal scorer of the season and will be one of Miami's players to watch during this Saturday's match.

Rhode Island FC

Rhode Island FC travels down to South Florida to play their first match at FIU Stadium following their Friday night draw against Indy Eleven. Rhode Island is ninth on the Eastern Conference table having secured 19 points from its 3-10-4 record.

The main players to watch for Rhode Island this weekend are Albert Dikwa and Frank Nodarse. Dikwa, the 2023 USL Championship top scorer, has tallied up four goals for his new team thus far. Nodarse, another key player for Rhode Island, has scored three times this season, two being just last week against Indy Eleven where he marked down a brace.

Rhode Island FC will be looking to secure its fourth win of the season and climb its way up to securing a playoff spot.

How to watch

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. EST at FIU Stadium, where parking will be at the Cuban Memorial Lot shown in the map below.

If you can't make the game in person, you can watch it on TV33 for local viewing, along with ESPN+ for national viewing and YouTube for international viewing.

Miami will be looking to gain three points at home before heading to South Carolina next week to face Charleston Battery. Tickets for this match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.