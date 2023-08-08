Massive $1.55 Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday night

Mega Millions $1.55 billion jackpot up for grabs Tuesday

MIAMI - More than a billion dollars is up for grabs in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The estimated jackpot of $1.55 billion is the largest jackpot in the game's history.

If there is a winner, they will have the option to collect it as an annuity or a one-time cash payment. The cash option for the jackpot would be roughly $757 million before taxes.

Tuesday's drawing will be the 32nd since the last time there was an overall winner back on April 18.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

