Massive Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Friday night

MIAMI - A billion-dollar-plus Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs in Friday night's drawing.

The estimated jackpot of $1.25 billion is the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions' history.

If there is a winner, they will have the option to collect it as an annuity or a one-time cash payment. The cash option for jackpot would be roughly $625.3 million before taxes.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won in April.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It's followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

