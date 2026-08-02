Massive Blue Gill Wildfire burns 750 acres in West Miami-Dade, zero percent contained
The Blue Gill Wildfire is continuing to spread rapidly in west Miami-Dade tonight, burning through 750 acres along Southwest Eighth Street near Krome Avenue.
The wildfire started around noon Sunday.
Official reports online remain limited as CBS News Miami works to learn more about the fire.
Firefighters report zero percent containment as of tonight, and residents are urged to stay alert for updates.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.